Moderna : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 430,118,615 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Aug 25

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 430,118,615 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF AUG 25 VERSUS 428,529,385 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF AUG 24

* U.S. CDC SAYS 202,500,853 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF AUG 25 VERSUS 202,041,893 INDIVIDUALS AS OF AUG 24

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 364,842,701 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF AUG 25 VERSUS 363,915,792 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF AUG 24

* U.S. CDC SAYS 171,773,370 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF AUG 25 VERSUS 171,367,657 INDIVIDUALS AS OF AUG 24