Moderna : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 456,755,075 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of Sept 11

Sept 11 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 456,755,075 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF SEPT 11 VERSUS 454,332,805 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF SEPT 10

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 379,472,220 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF SEPT 11 VERSUS 378,569,717 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF SEPT 10

* U.S. CDC SAYS 209,099,300 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF SEPT 11 VERSUS 208,704,230 INDIVIDUALS AS OF SEPT 10

* U.S. CDC SAYS 178,328,389 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF SEPT 11 VERSUS 177,899,458 INDIVIDUALS AS OF SEPT 10

* U.S. CDC SAYS 1.71 MILLION PEOPLE RECEIVED AN ADDITIONAL COVID-19 VACCINE DOSE SINCE AUGUST 13, 2021 Source text: https://bit.ly/3tx9h5Y