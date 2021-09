Moderna : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 456,755,755 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of Sept 12

Sept 12 (Reuters) - BioNTech SE:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 456,755,755 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF SEPT 12 VERSUS 456,755,075 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF SEPT 11

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 380,241,903 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF SEPT 12 VERSUS 379,472,220 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF SEPT 11

* U.S. CDC SAYS 178,692,875 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF SEPT 12 VERSUS 178,328,389 INDIVIDUALS AS OF SEPT 11

* U.S. CDC SAYS 209,437,152 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF SEPT 12 VERSUS 209,099,300 INDIVIDUALS AS OF SEPT 11

* U.S. CDC SAYS 1.78 MILLION PEOPLE RECEIVED AN ADDITIONAL COVID-19 VACCINE DOSE SINCE AUGUST 13, 2021