Moderna : U.S. CDC advisers weigh Moderna, J&J COVID-19 vaccine boosters, mix-and-match shots

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A panel of advisers to the U.S. Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday are
considering several recommendations for rollout of COVID-19
vaccine boosters from Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson
, expected to pave the way for additional shots for
millions of Americans.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday
authorized the booster doses U.S. FDA clears Moderna, J&J
COVID-19 boosters, backs use of different vaccine for boost, and
said Americans can choose a different shot from their original
inoculation.
The CDC is expected to sign off in the coming days on the
recommendations of the panel for a booster rollout that health
officials and public health experts said could be confusing.
"I think at the moment, it really is quite confusing," said
Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at
Vanderbilt University Medical Center and a non-voting member of
the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
Schaffner noted that there are several categories of
eligibility just for the Pfizer booster doses, and the FDA just
added two more vaccine boosters to the mix.
"I hope, certainly by the end of this day, that we will have
some more coherence. But I think it will remain fairly
complicated," he said.
The FDA and CDC previously signed off on booster shots of
the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and partner
BioNTech SE for those age 65 and over, as well as
individuals at high risk or severe illness and those at risk of
exposure to the virus through their jobs.
In a nod to the advisory panel's task ahead, CDC Director
Dr. Rochelle Walensky laid out its charge in helping clarify any
confusion about the various booster regimens.
"These recommendations will not just address who should
receive a booster dose, but also include what vaccine they
should receive," she said at the start of the meeting.
The panel is set to vote on booster dose recommendations
later on Thursday, which will be sent to Walensky for review.
