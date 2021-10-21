Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. CDC advisers weigh Moderna, J&J COVID-19 vaccine boosters, mix-and-match shots

10/21/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A panel of advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday are considering several recommendations for rollout of COVID-19 vaccine boosters from Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson , expected to pave the way for additional shots for millions of Americans.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized the booster doses U.S. FDA clears Moderna, J&J COVID-19 boosters, backs use of different vaccine for boost, and said Americans can choose a different shot from their original inoculation.

The CDC is expected to sign off in the coming days on the recommendations of the panel for a booster rollout that health officials and public health experts said could be confusing.

"I think at the moment, it really is quite confusing," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and a non-voting member of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Schaffner noted that there are several categories of eligibility just for the Pfizer booster doses, and the FDA just added two more vaccine boosters to the mix.

"I hope, certainly by the end of this day, that we will have some more coherence. But I think it will remain fairly complicated," he said.

The FDA and CDC previously signed off on booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE for those age 65 and over, as well as individuals at high risk or severe illness and those at risk of exposure to the virus through their jobs.

In a nod to the advisory panel's task ahead, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky laid out its charge in helping clarify any confusion about the various booster regimens.

"These recommendations will not just address who should receive a booster dose, but also include what vaccine they should receive," she said at the start of the meeting.

The panel is set to vote on booster dose recommendations later on Thursday, which will be sent to Walensky for review. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
01:31pMODERNA : U.S. CDC advisers weigh Moderna, J&J COVID-19 vaccine boosters, mix-and-match sh..
RE
12:44pMODERNA : U.S. CDC advisers weigh Moderna, J&J COVID-19 vaccine boosters, mix-and-match sh..
RE
11:36aPFIZER : Expert panel takes up complicated COVID-19 booster questions
AQ
09:42aToday on Wall Street: TRUTH will prevail
09:31aMODERNA : CDC panel to vote on whether to authorize Moderna, J&J COVID-19 boosters
AQ
07:17aMODERNA : Announces FDA Authorization of a Booster Dose of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine in t..
AQ
02:10aMODERNA : U.S. To Lift COVID-19 Travel Ban To Allow Fully Vaccinated Travelers
AQ
10/20MODERNA : US FDA OKs Booster Shots for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Jabs
MT
10/20EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Struggle as -2-
DJ
10/20MODERNA : Announces FDA Authorization of a Booster Dose of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine in t..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 335 M - -
Net income 2021 12 514 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,97x
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 333,01 $
Average target price 299,31 $
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.218.76%134 418
LONZA GROUP AG29.18%59 339
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.40.38%48 194
SEAGEN INC.-0.17%31 811
CELLTRION, INC.-39.00%25 446
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.56.82%24 224