MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : U.S. CDC says 21.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered

01/24/2021 | 03:40pm EST
Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 21,848,655 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning.

The tally of vaccine doses is for both Moderna Inc's vaccine and one by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech as of 6 a.m. EST (1100 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said.

It said 18,502,131 people had received one or more doses, while 3,216,836 people got the second dose as of Sunday.

A total of 2,567,018 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Jan. 23, the agency had administered 20,537,990 doses of the vaccines. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
