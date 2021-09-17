Moderna : U.S. COVID-19 booster debate moves to FDA vaccine advisory committee

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The debate over whether Americans should
receive a booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
moves to a panel of independent expert advisers to the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration on Friday.
While U.S. health officials, some other countries and
vaccine makers have said boosters are needed, many scientists
and vaccine experts disagree.
The FDA staff said in documents https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/pfizer-says-third-covid-19-shot-warranted-fda-document-2021-09-15
prepared for the committee this week that the vaccine Pfizer
Inc developed with Germany's BioNTech SE is
still very effective at preventing severe illness and death and
that the evidence is mixed on whether its efficacy declines over
time.
Pfizer, which is arguing for broad use of a third shot,
submitted data from an analysis of over 300 participants in its
late stage clinical trial showing that the vaccine's efficacy
diminished by around 6% every two months after the second dose,
and that an additional shot boosted immunity.
The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory
Committee will also consider data from Israel, which has been
administering booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
It began offering a COVID-19 booster https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-offers-covid-19-booster-shots-all-vaccinated-people-2021-08-29
to people as young as age 12 last month, expanding a campaign
that began in July for people over 60.
An analysis by Israeli scientists published on Wednesday in
the New England Journal of Medicine found that among 1.1 million
people age 60 or older who had been fully vaccinated at least 5
months earlier, those who received a booster were less likely to
be infected or become severely ill than those who did not get
the third shot.
The Israeli Health Ministry said in documents on Friday that
immunity against infection declined during July among all age
groups, but particularly among people aged 60 and over who had
been vaccinated in January.
Immunity against severe disease dropped in that older group,
and such a decline may occur in younger groups aged 50 to 59 as
well as 40 to 49, it said. The ministry also said the booster
dose did not raise new safety issues.
The booster debate gained urgency as U.S. COVID-19
hospitalizations and deaths surged due to the highly
transmissible Delta variant of the virus, mostly among the
unvaccinated. But infections among fully vaccinated people have
risen and they can spread the virus on occasion, mostly to
unvaccinated people.
'LARGER POPULATIONS MAY TAKE LONGER'
Wall Street analysts see the additional shots ultimately
getting approved for a broad population.
"We expect a potential positive FDA support for boosters for
elderly ahead of Biden's rollout, but larger populations may
take longer for broad support and approval," Jefferies analyst
Michael Yee said in an email.
Scientists say the strongest evidence for boosters is for
older adults and other high risk populations.
"My guess is we are going to end up with a recommendation
for booster doses for a certain subpopulation, such as adults
older than 65," said Bill Moss, executive director of the
International Vaccine Access Center at the Johns Hopkins
Bloomberg School of Public Health.
More than 1.9 million Americans have already gotten a
booster dose after the government authorized them for people
with compromised immune systems, according to the U.S. Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The panel will vote on if safety and effectiveness data
support approval of a booster at least 6 months after the second
dose for people aged 16 and older. The vote is scheduled for
between 2:25 pm ET and 4:45 pm ET.
Eight top health officials in the Biden Administration -
including the heads of the FDA and the CDC - said in August they
believe booster shots will be needed because emerging data shows
that protection against COVID-19 decreases over time.
The U.S. is planning a booster campaign for the week of
Sept. 20, contingent on backing by the FDA and CDC.
Moderna Inc has also asked for approval of a
booster and released data on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-says-covid-19-vaccine-protection-wanes-makes-case-booster-2021-09-15
showing that protection from its vaccine also wanes over time.
That is not expected to be discussed at Friday's meeting.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Ankur Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot)