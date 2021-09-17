Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. COVID-19 booster debate moves to FDA vaccine advisory committee

09/17/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The debate over whether Americans should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine moves to a panel of independent expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

While U.S. health officials, some other countries and vaccine makers have said boosters are needed, many scientists and vaccine experts disagree.

The FDA staff said in documents https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/pfizer-says-third-covid-19-shot-warranted-fda-document-2021-09-15 prepared for the committee this week that the vaccine Pfizer Inc developed with Germany's BioNTech SE is still very effective at preventing severe illness and death and that the evidence is mixed on whether its efficacy declines over time.

Pfizer, which is arguing for broad use of a third shot, submitted data from an analysis of over 300 participants in its late stage clinical trial showing that the vaccine's efficacy diminished by around 6% every two months after the second dose, and that an additional shot boosted immunity.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will also consider data from Israel, which has been administering booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

It began offering a COVID-19 booster https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-offers-covid-19-booster-shots-all-vaccinated-people-2021-08-29 to people as young as age 12 last month, expanding a campaign that began in July for people over 60. An analysis by Israeli scientists published on Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine found that among 1.1 million people age 60 or older who had been fully vaccinated at least 5 months earlier, those who received a booster were less likely to be infected or become severely ill than those who did not get the third shot.

The Israeli Health Ministry said in documents on Friday that immunity against infection declined during July among all age groups, but particularly among people aged 60 and over who had been vaccinated in January.

Immunity against severe disease dropped in that older group, and such a decline may occur in younger groups aged 50 to 59 as well as 40 to 49, it said. The ministry also said the booster dose did not raise new safety issues.

The booster debate gained urgency as U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths surged due to the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus, mostly among the unvaccinated. But infections among fully vaccinated people have risen and they can spread the virus on occasion, mostly to unvaccinated people.

'LARGER POPULATIONS MAY TAKE LONGER'

Wall Street analysts see the additional shots ultimately getting approved for a broad population.

"We expect a potential positive FDA support for boosters for elderly ahead of Biden's rollout, but larger populations may take longer for broad support and approval," Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in an email.

Scientists say the strongest evidence for boosters is for older adults and other high risk populations.

"My guess is we are going to end up with a recommendation for booster doses for a certain subpopulation, such as adults older than 65," said Bill Moss, executive director of the International Vaccine Access Center at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

More than 1.9 million Americans have already gotten a booster dose after the government authorized them for people with compromised immune systems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The panel will vote on if safety and effectiveness data support approval of a booster at least 6 months after the second dose for people aged 16 and older. The vote is scheduled for between 2:25 pm ET and 4:45 pm ET.

Eight top health officials in the Biden Administration - including the heads of the FDA and the CDC - said in August they believe booster shots will be needed because emerging data shows that protection against COVID-19 decreases over time.

The U.S. is planning a booster campaign for the week of Sept. 20, contingent on backing by the FDA and CDC.

Moderna Inc has also asked for approval of a booster and released data on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-says-covid-19-vaccine-protection-wanes-makes-case-booster-2021-09-15 showing that protection from its vaccine also wanes over time. That is not expected to be discussed at Friday's meeting.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
08:12aMODERNA : U.S. COVID-19 booster debate moves to FDA vaccine advisory committee
RE
08:08aLATEST : Cambodia vaccinating kids ages 6 to 11 for school
AQ
07:00aMODERNA : U.S. COVID-19 booster debate moves to FDA vaccine advisory committee
RE
05:06aMODERNA : Ekiti Denies Administering Spoilt Covid-19 Vaccines On Citizens
AQ
05:06aMODERNA : No Issues With Covid-19 Vaccines Storage in Ekiti - Commissioner
AQ
09/16Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna's Booster COVID-19 Shots Enters Real-Time Review in ..
MT
09/16UK Study to Mix Three COVID-19 Vaccine Doses in Adolescents
MT
09/16Healthcare Shares Slip as Investors Mull Delta Spread -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
09/16MODERNA : U.S. administers 383 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
09/16GOODBYE PFIZER, HELLO COMIRNATY : top COVID-19 vaccines renamed in Canada
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 348 M - -
Net income 2021 12 529 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 178 B 178 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,11x
EV / Sales 2022 7,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 440,65 $
Average target price 306,23 $
Spread / Average Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.321.80%177 867
LONZA GROUP AG36.36%62 278
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.43.91%49 407
CELLTRION, INC.-25.63%31 021
SEAGEN INC.-12.32%27 940
PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.74.42%24 534