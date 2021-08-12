Moderna : U.S. FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for the immunocompromised

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Thursday authorized a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines from
Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people with
compromised immune systems.
A few other countries, such as Israel and Germany, plan to
or have already administered the third shot to avoid another
crisis due to the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
