Moderna : U.S. FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for the immunocompromised

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Thursday authorized a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines from
Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people with
compromised immune systems.
A few other countries, such as Israel and Germany, plan to
or have already administered the third shot to avoid another
crisis due to the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Scientists are still divided over the broad use of COVID-19
vaccine boosters among those without underlying problems as
benefits of the boosters remain undetermined.
Pfizer has said the efficacy of the vaccine it developed
with BioNTech drops over time, citing a study that
showed 84% effectiveness from a peak of 96% four months after a
second dose.
Moderna has also said it sees the eventual need for booster
doses, especially since the Delta variant has caused
"breakthrough" infections in fully vaccinated people.
The U.S. health regulator on Thursday amended the emergency
use authorizations https://bit.ly/3scYWvj for the vaccines to
allow an additional dose in certain individuals, specifically
for recipients of solid organ transplant or those diagnosed with
conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of
immunocompromise.
Reports of infections among vaccinated people and concerns
about diminishing protection have galvanized wealthy nations to
distribute booster shots, even as many countries struggle to
access first vaccine doses.
The World Health Organization last week called for a
moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots until at least the
end of September.
Spurred by the Delta variant, coronavirus cases in the
United States have spiked to their highest levels in more than
six months, according to a Reuters tally.
Those with weak immune systems may not be sufficiently
protected by their existing COVID-19 vaccinations, U.S. health
officials have said.
U.S. regulators must fully authorize the COVID-19 vaccines
or amend their emergency use approvals before officials can
recommend additional shots. A panel of advisers to the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Friday
to discuss eligibility of immunocompromised individuals for
booster doses.
Wall Street analysts expect the authorization of a booster
dose for a broad population to bolster profits of COVID-19
vaccine makers, as hundreds of millions of fully inoculated
people will come back for an extra dose.
