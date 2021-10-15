Moderna : U.S. FDA delays decision on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents - WSJ

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator is delaying its
decision on authorizing Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine
for adolescents to check if the shot could increase the risk of
heart inflammation, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3p3P5Zp
on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Moderna's shares fell nearly 2% to $326.25 in midday trading
after the report.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been looking
into the risk of myocarditis among younger men vaccinated with
Moderna's shot, especially compared with Pfizer's vaccine, after
certain Nordic countries limited use of the shot, the Wall
Street Journal report said.
The agency has not yet determined whether there is
heightened risk, the report added.
Earlier this month, Finland, Sweden and Denmark paused the
use of Moderna's COVID-19 shot for younger males due to reports
of the side effect, myocarditis, in men.
The Danish Health Agency, however, later said the vaccine
was available to under-18s, and that a statement on Wednesday
suggesting a suspension had, in fact, been a miscommunication.
The FDA and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Devika Syamnath)