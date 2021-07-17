Moderna : U.S. administers 337.24 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

July 17 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
337,239,448 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Saturday morning and distributed 390,100,705 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.
Those figures are up from the 336,604,158 doses the CDC said
had gone into arms by Friday, out of 389,359,835 doses
delivered.
The agency said 185,765,452 people had received at least one
dose while 160,994,035 people were fully vaccinated as of
Saturday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Saturday.
