Moderna : U.S. administers 337.74 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

July 18 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
337,740,358 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 337,239,448 doses the CDC said
had gone into arms by Saturday.
The agency said 186,038,501 people had received at least one
dose while 161,232,483 people were fully vaccinated as of
Sunday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET
(1000 GMT) on Sunday.
