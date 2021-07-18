Log in
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Summary
Moderna : U.S. administers 337.74 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

07/18/2021 | 02:17pm EDT
July 18 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 337,740,358 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 337,239,448 doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday.

The agency said 186,038,501 people had received at least one dose while 161,232,483 people were fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 855 M - -
Net income 2021 10 578 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,49x
EV / Sales 2022 5,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 286,43 $
Average target price 174,20 $
Spread / Average Target -39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.174.17%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG15.75%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.25%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-25.07%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-16.42%28 525
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO., LTD8.58%25 482