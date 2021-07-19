Log in
Moderna : U.S. administers 338.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

07/19/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
July 19 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 338,247,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 390,174,755 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figure is up from the 337,740,358 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by July 18 out of 390,100,605 doses delivered.

The agency said 186,317,651 people had received at least one dose while 161,473,715 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
