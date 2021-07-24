Moderna : U.S. administers 340.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

July 24 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 340,363,922 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 393,929,955 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are unchanged from the previous day.

The agency said 187,579,557 people had received at least one dose while 162,435,276 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)