Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers 340.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

07/24/2021 | 02:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 24 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 340,363,922 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 393,929,955 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are unchanged from the previous day.

The agency said 187,579,557 people had received at least one dose while 162,435,276 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
02:50pMODERNA : U.S. administers 340.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
02:39pMODERNA : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 393,929,955 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of Ju..
RE
09:06aDR Congo Faces Major Challenges in Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout
AQ
07/23MODERNA : U.S. administers 340.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines
RE
07/23MODERNA : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 393,929,955 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Ju..
RE
07/23Relaxed Border Restrictions For U.S. Travelers Coming August 9, 2021
AQ
07/23European Stocks Rally After Dovish ECB Comments, Surge in PMI Services and Ou..
MT
07/23PFIZER : Governors pin hopes on full vaccine approval as cases climb
AQ
07/23MODERNA : COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Positive Opinion From European Medicines Agency ..
MT
07/23MODERNA : COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Positive EMA Panel Opinion for Use in Adolescent..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 117 M - -
Net income 2021 10 725 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 948 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 140 B 140 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
EV / Sales 2022 7,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 348,83 $
Average target price 179,20 $
Spread / Average Target -48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.233.90%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG24.05%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.39.02%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-25.21%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-16.87%28 525
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO., LTD0.61%25 482