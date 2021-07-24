Moderna : U.S. administers 340.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

July 24 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
340,363,922 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Saturday morning and distributed 393,929,955 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are unchanged from the previous day.
The agency said 187,579,557 people had received at least one
dose while 162,435,276 people are fully vaccinated as of
Saturday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Saturday.
