Moderna : U.S. administers 341.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines

July 25 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
341,818,968 doses of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide as of Sunday
morning and distributed 394,948,975 doses, the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.
Those figures are up from the 341,039,972 doses the CDC said
had gone into arms by July 24 out of 394,936,815 doses
delivered.
The agency said 188,472,188 people had received at least one
dose while 163,025,726 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson
& Johnson's one-shot vaccine, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on
Sunday.
(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)