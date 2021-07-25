Log in
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Moderna : U.S. administers 341.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines

07/25/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
July 25 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 341,818,968 doses of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide as of Sunday morning and distributed 394,948,975 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.

Those figures are up from the 341,039,972 doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 24 out of 394,936,815 doses delivered.

The agency said 188,472,188 people had received at least one dose while 163,025,726 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 117 M - -
Net income 2021 10 725 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 948 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 140 B 140 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
EV / Sales 2022 7,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 348,83 $
Average target price 179,20 $
Spread / Average Target -48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.233.90%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG24.05%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.39.02%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-25.21%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-16.87%28 525
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO., LTD0.61%25 482