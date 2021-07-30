Moderna : U.S. administers 344.93 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

July 30 (Reuters) - The United States had administered
344,928,514 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and
distributed 399,090,105 doses as of Friday morning, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The figures were up from the 344,071,595 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by July 29, out of 397,464,625 doses
delivered.
The agency said 190,509,183 people had received at least one
dose, while 164,184,080 people were fully vaccinated as of
Friday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Friday.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shinjini Ganguli)