    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : U.S. administers 344.93 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

07/30/2021
July 30 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 344,928,514 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 399,090,105 doses as of Friday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figures were up from the 344,071,595 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 29, out of 397,464,625 doses delivered.

The agency said 190,509,183 people had received at least one dose, while 164,184,080 people were fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


