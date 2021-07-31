Log in
Moderna : U.S. administers 345.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

07/31/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
July 31 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 345,640,466 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 400,675,525 doses as of Saturday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figures were up from the 344,928,514 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 30, out of 399,090,105 doses delivered.

The agency said 190,982,149 people had received at least one dose, while 164,446,964 people were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET on Saturday. (Reporting by DerekFrancis in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 103 M - -
Net income 2021 10 725 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 948 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 142 B 142 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,81x
EV / Sales 2022 7,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 353,60 $
Average target price 187,73 $
Spread / Average Target -46,9%
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.238.47%141 980
LONZA GROUP AG23.98%57 809
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.25%47 462
CELLTRION, INC.-29.39%30 059
SEAGEN INC.-12.42%27 837
PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.64.43%23 159