Moderna : U.S. administers 345.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

July 31 (Reuters) - The United States had administered
345,640,466 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and
distributed 400,675,525 doses as of Saturday morning, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The figures were up from the 344,928,514 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by July 30, out of 399,090,105 doses
delivered.
The agency said 190,982,149 people had received at least one
dose, while 164,446,964 people were fully vaccinated as of
Saturday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET on
Saturday.
