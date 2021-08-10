Log in
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Moderna : U.S. administers 352.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

08/10/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
Aug 10 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 352,550,944 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 408,325,135 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 351,933,175 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 9 out of 407,560,705 doses delivered.

The agency said 195,646,711 people had received at least one dose, while 166,861,912 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 260 M - -
Net income 2021 12 547 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 196 B 196 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,97x
EV / Sales 2022 8,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,4%
