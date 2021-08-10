Moderna : U.S. administers 352.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
352,550,944 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Tuesday morning and distributed 408,325,135 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 351,933,175 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 9 out of 407,560,705 doses
delivered.
The agency said 195,646,711 people had received at least one
dose, while 166,861,912 people are fully vaccinated as of
Tuesday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)