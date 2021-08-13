Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers 354.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

08/13/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 354,777,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 414,376,925 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 353,859,894 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 12 out of 411,253,925 doses delivered.

The agency said 197,081,471 people had received at least one dose while 167,699,170 people are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
05:22pMODERNA : U.S. administers 354.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
05:06pPFIZER : US allows extra COVID vaccine doses for some. Now what?
AQ
04:24pMODERNA : U.S. authorizes third shot of COVID-19 vaccines for the immunocompromi..
RE
01:00pMODERNA : CDC Scientist Says Immunocompromised Do Not Need Prescriptions To Rece..
RE
12:06pMARKET CHATTER : Pfizer, Moderna Could Reportedly Earn 'Billions of Dollars' Fro..
MT
11:34aMODERNA : FDA OKs Pfizer, Moderna booster shot in vulnerable Americans
AQ
10:44aStrong Disney earnings push S&P 500, Dow to new peaks
RE
10:28aMODERNA : Shares Rise After FDA Nod for Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose for Immunoco..
MT
09:42aMODERNA : Gets US FDA Nod for Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for Immunocompromis..
MT
09:22aMODERNA : Says US FDA Approves for Emergency Use Third Dose 'Booster' for Immuno..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 260 M - -
Net income 2021 12 547 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 158 B 158 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,12x
EV / Sales 2022 6,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 389,78 $
Average target price 270,64 $
Spread / Average Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.274.67%157 995
LONZA GROUP AG26.93%58 102
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.37.44%47 185
CELLTRION, INC.-23.26%33 050
SEAGEN INC.-10.82%28 416
PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.71.93%23 978