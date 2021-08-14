Moderna : U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
355,768,825 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Saturday morning and distributed 415,915,655 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 354,777,950 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 13 out of 414,376,925 doses
delivered.
The agency said 197,685,048 people had received at least one
dose while 168,090,925 people are fully vaccinated as of
Saturday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Saturday.
