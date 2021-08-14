Log in
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

08/14/2021 | 06:14pm EDT
Aug 14 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 355,768,825 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 415,915,655 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 354,777,950 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 13 out of 414,376,925 doses delivered.

The agency said 197,685,048 people had received at least one dose while 168,090,925 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 260 M - -
Net income 2021 12 547 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 157 B 157 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,09x
EV / Sales 2022 6,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,4%
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.273.10%157 333
LONZA GROUP AG26.97%58 556
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.49%47 547
CELLTRION, INC.-23.26%32 348
SEAGEN INC.-10.68%28 462
PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.71.93%24 090