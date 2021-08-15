Moderna : U.S. administers 356.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
356,433,665 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Sunday morning and distributed 415,957,645 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 355,768,825 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 14 out of 415,915,655 doses
delivered.
The agency said 198,088,722 people had received at least one
dose while 168,362,058 people are fully vaccinated as of
Saturday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Sunday.
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru)