Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers 363.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

08/24/2021 | 03:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 363,915,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 428,529,385 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Those figures are up from the 363,267,789 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 23 out of 428,528,965 doses delivered.

The agency said 202,041,893 people had received at least one dose while 171,367,657 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
03:57pMODERNA : U.S. administers 363.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
03:50pMODERNA : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 428,529,385 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Au..
RE
02:46pEMA Approves Additional Manufacturing Capacity for Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna ..
MT
02:39pMODERNA : COVID-19 vaccine protection may fade over time, new CDC data show
AQ
01:11pEuropean Stocks Mixed Tuesday; DAX Rises After German GDP Gain Tops Flash Est..
MT
11:19aMODERNA : Hy-Vee Hosting Free Third Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for Modera..
AQ
10:51aVACCINATED MOTHERS : Breast milk ‘contains antibodies that help to protect..
AQ
10:03aMODERNA : Pfizer, Moderna get EU nod for boosting mRNA COVID-19 vaccine output
RE
08:40aMODERNA : EU okays increase in mRNA COVID-19 vaccines manufacturing capacity
RE
08:29aMODERNA : EMA Approves Increase In Biontech/Pfizer And Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine ..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 260 M - -
Net income 2021 12 547 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 166 B 166 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,53x
EV / Sales 2022 7,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 411,89 $
Average target price 270,64 $
Spread / Average Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.294.27%166 258
LONZA GROUP AG34.85%62 337
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.41.98%48 742
CELLTRION, INC.-20.89%33 141
SEAGEN INC.-5.47%30 121
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.52.65%23 579