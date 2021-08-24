Moderna : U.S. administers 363.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
363,915,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Tuesday morning and distributed 428,529,385 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
Those figures are up from the 363,267,789 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 23 out of 428,528,965 doses
delivered.
The agency said 202,041,893 people had received at least one
dose while 171,367,657 people are fully vaccinated as of
Tuesday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine, as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)