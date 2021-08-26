Moderna : U.S. administers 365.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 365,767,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 434,582,185 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Those figures are up from the 364,842,701 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 25 out of 430,118,615 doses delivered.

The agency said 202,961,676 people had received at least one dose while 172,171,009 people are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)