    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Moderna : U.S. administers 365.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

08/26/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
Aug 26 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 365,767,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 434,582,185 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Those figures are up from the 364,842,701 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 25 out of 430,118,615 doses delivered.

The agency said 202,961,676 people had received at least one dose while 172,171,009 people are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 260 M - -
Net income 2021 12 547 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 162 B 162 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,30x
EV / Sales 2022 7,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 400,30 $
Average target price 270,64 $
Spread / Average Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.280.85%160 599
LONZA GROUP AG35.13%62 429
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.44.27%49 572
CELLTRION, INC.-20.75%33 082
SEAGEN INC.-3.54%30 896
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.55.72%24 354