Moderna : U.S. administers 365.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
365,767,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Thursday morning and distributed 434,582,185 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
Those figures are up from the 364,842,701 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 25 out of 430,118,615 doses
delivered.
The agency said 202,961,676 people had received at least one
dose while 172,171,009 people are fully vaccinated as of
Thursday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)