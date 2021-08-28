Moderna : U.S. administers 367.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
367,911,870 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Saturday morning and distributed 439,428,235 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 366,838,484 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 27 out of 437,567,285 doses
delivered.
The agency said 203,992,008 people had received at least one
dose while 173,101,292 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00
a.m. ET on Saturday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
About 820,000 people received an additional dose of either
Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since August 13, when the U.S.
authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with
compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker
protection from the two-dose regimens.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)