    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : U.S. administers 367.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

08/28/2021 | 07:40pm EDT
Aug 28 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 367,911,870 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 439,428,235 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 366,838,484 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 27 out of 437,567,285 doses delivered.

The agency said 203,992,008 people had received at least one dose while 173,101,292 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 820,000 people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since August 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


All news about MODERNA, INC.
08/28MODERNA : Japan blocks more Moderna vaccines over contamination fears
AQ
08/28Okinawa finds contaminants in Moderna COVID-19 vaccines- NHK
RE
08/28KYODO NEWS DIGEST : Aug. 29, 2021 -1-
AQ
08/28MODERNA : U.S. administers 367.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
08/28MODERNA : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 439,428,235 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Au..
RE
08/28MODERNA : Contaminants found in Moderna vaccine not belonging to suspended lots
AQ
08/28KYODO NEWS DIGEST : Aug. 28, 2021 -3-
AQ
08/28MODERNA : 2 men die in Japan after receiving dose of suspended Moderna vaccines
AQ
08/28MODERNA : Joint Statement from Moderna and Takeda
PU
08/28Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt
RE
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 260 M - -
Net income 2021 12 547 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,94x
EV / Sales 2022 6,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 382,22 $
Average target price 270,64 $
Spread / Average Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.265.87%154 282
LONZA GROUP AG36.74%63 289
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.44.86%49 733
CELLTRION, INC.-17.97%34 592
SEAGEN INC.-4.76%30 348
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.56.91%24 237