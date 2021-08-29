Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers 368.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

08/29/2021 | 03:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 368,863,734 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 440,028,085 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from 367,911,870 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 28 out of 439,428,235 doses delivered.

The agency said 204,435,968 people had received at least one dose while 173,520,211 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 901,000 people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
03:43pMODERNA : U.S. administers 368.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
03:36pMODERNA : U.S. CDC Says Administered 368,863,734 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of..
RE
03:15pTHE LATEST : Protest against vaccines in Greece turns violent
AQ
12:51pMODERNA : Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children
RE
09:18aUPDATE2 : Contaminants found in more Moderna COVID vaccine in Japan
AQ
08:18aUPDATE1 : Contaminants found in more Moderna COVID vaccine in Japan
AQ
07:38aKYODO NEWS DIGEST : Aug. 29, 2021 -3-
AQ
06:08aMODERNA : Okinawa halts vaccines after another Moderna contaminated lot found
AQ
02:18aKYODO NEWS DIGEST : Aug. 29, 2021 -2-
AQ
08/28MODERNA : Japan blocks more Moderna vaccines over contamination fears
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 260 M - -
Net income 2021 12 547 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,94x
EV / Sales 2022 6,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 382,22 $
Average target price 270,64 $
Spread / Average Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.265.87%154 282
LONZA GROUP AG36.74%63 289
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.44.86%49 733
CELLTRION, INC.-17.97%34 592
SEAGEN INC.-4.76%30 348
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.56.91%24 237