Moderna : U.S. administers 368.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
368,863,734 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Sunday morning and distributed 440,028,085 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from 367,911,870 vaccine doses the CDC
said had gone into arms by Aug. 28 out of 439,428,235 doses
delivered.
The agency said 204,435,968 people had received at least one
dose while 173,520,211 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m.
ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech as well as Johnson
& Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
About 901,000 people have received an additional dose of
either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the
United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people
with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker
protection from the two-dose regimens.
