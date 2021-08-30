Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers 369.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

08/30/2021 | 02:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 369,556,911 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 440,026,945 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The doses administered are up from the 368,863,734 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 29.

The agency said 204,742,648 people had received at least one dose while 173,832,202 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 955,000 people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccine for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimen. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
02:55pMODERNA : U.S. administers 369.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
11:32aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Sanofi, Walt Disney, Roche, Flatexdegiro, KBC Group...
10:26aS&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as taper fears calm
RE
10:17aMARKET CHATTER : Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Gets 1 Million More Doses Suspended ..
MT
10:01aToday on Wall Street: Back to the guessing game
07:39aStocks Point to Stronger Session as US Futures Advance Pre-Bell; Europe, Asia..
MT
07:21aMODERNA : Catalent to buy gummy vitamins maker Bettera for $1 bln
RE
07:19aWall Street Edges Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Up, Asia Rallies
MT
06:41aUS President Biden Says Health Regulators Considering Shortening Timeline for..
MT
06:06aMODERNA : Enugu Flags Off Second Phase of Covid-19 Vaccination
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 260 M - -
Net income 2021 12 547 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,94x
EV / Sales 2022 6,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 382,22 $
Average target price 270,64 $
Spread / Average Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.265.87%154 282
LONZA GROUP AG36.74%63 289
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.44.86%49 733
CELLTRION, INC.-18.94%34 592
SEAGEN INC.-4.76%30 348
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.56.91%24 237