Moderna : U.S. administers 369.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
369,556,911 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Monday morning and distributed 440,026,945 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The doses administered are up from the 368,863,734 vaccine
doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 29.
The agency said 204,742,648 people had received at least one
dose while 173,832,202 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00
a.m. ET on Monday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
About 955,000 people have received an additional dose of
either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S.
authorized a third dose of the vaccine for people with
compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker
protection from the two-dose regimen.
