Moderna : U.S. administers 374.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The United States had administered
374,488,924 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Saturday morning and distributed 450,175,825 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 373,516,809 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Friday, out of 447,619,715 doses
delivered.
The agency said 206,908,710 people had received at least one
dose while 175,968,266 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00
a.m. ET on Saturday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
About 1.33 million people received an additional dose of
either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S.
authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with
compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker
protection from the two-dose regimens.
