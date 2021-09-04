Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers 374.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

09/04/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 374,488,924 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 450,175,825 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 373,516,809 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday, out of 447,619,715 doses delivered.

The agency said 206,908,710 people had received at least one dose while 175,968,266 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 1.33 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
02:59pMODERNA : U.S. administers 374.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC
RE
02:36pMODERNA : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 450,175,825 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of Se..
RE
08:40aTHE LATEST : Slovenia virus deniers break into TV studio
AQ
09/03BOOSTER SHOTS HITCH : Some may miss the Sept. 20 start
AQ
09/03Health Care Up Slightly On Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
09/03MODERNA : Seeks EU Regulatory Nod for COVID-19 Booster Shots
MT
09/03MODERNA : seeks EU authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster dose
RE
09/03MODERNA : Seeking EU Regulatory Nod for COVID-19 Booster Shots
MT
09/03MODERNA : submits application for COVID-19 booster dose to EU regulator
RE
09/03MODERNA : Announces Submission of Data to European Medicines Agency for its COVI..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 260 M - -
Net income 2021 12 547 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 900 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 168 B 168 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,67x
EV / Sales 2022 7,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 416,70 $
Average target price 270,64 $
Spread / Average Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.298.87%168 199
LONZA GROUP AG35.16%62 506
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.46.91%50 436
CELLTRION, INC.-21.17%33 444
SEAGEN INC.-13.09%27 694
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.51.93%23 468