Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers 377.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

09/09/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 377,622,065 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 452,781,195 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 376,955,132 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 8 out of 450,584,465 doses delivered.

The agency said 208,305,270 people had received at least one dose, while 177,433,044 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 1.6 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
02:56pMODERNA : Develops Single-Dose Booster Vaccine Against COVID-19, Seasonal Flu
MT
02:28pMODERNA : U.S. administers 377.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
01:43pMODERNA : Developing Single-Dose Vaccine for COVID-19 and Flu; Shares Rise
MT
01:30pEquities Edge Higher Midday After Jobless Claims Drop More Than Expected
MT
01:12pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Stall, Nasdaq Rises After Jobless Claims Drop More Tha..
MT
08:12aMODERNA : Annual R&D Day Presentation
PU
07:13aMODERNA : Announces Significant Advances Across Industry-Leading mRNA Portfolio ..
BU
01:04aIreland To Administer mRNA COVID-19 Booster Shots To Fully Vaccinated Elderly
MT
09/08MODERNA : U.S. administers nearly 377 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
09/08MODERNA : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 450,584,465 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Se..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 342 M - -
Net income 2021 12 547 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 171 B 171 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,76x
EV / Sales 2022 7,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 422,90 $
Average target price 289,36 $
Spread / Average Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.304.81%170 702
LONZA GROUP AG35.30%61 989
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.46.18%50 185
CELLTRION, INC.-25.07%32 018
SEAGEN INC.-12.78%27 790
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.78.30%22 452