Moderna : U.S. administers 377.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
377,622,065 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Thursday morning and distributed 452,781,195 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 376,955,132 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 8 out of 450,584,465 doses
delivered.
The agency said 208,305,270 people had received at least one
dose, while 177,433,044 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00
a.m. ET on Thursday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
About 1.6 million people received an additional dose of
either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S.
authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with
compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker
protection from the two-dose regimens.
(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)