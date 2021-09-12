Moderna : U.S. administers 380.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Sept 12(Reuters) - The United States has administered
380,241,903 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Sunday morning and distributed 456,755,755 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 379,472,220 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 11, out of 456,755,075
doses delivered.
The agency said 209,437,152 people had received at least one
dose while 178,692,875 people are fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m.
ET on Sunday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
About 1.78 million people received an additional dose of
either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since August 13, when the
U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with
compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker
protection from the two-dose regimens.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)