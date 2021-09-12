Log in
Moderna : U.S. administers 380.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

09/12/2021 | 02:19pm EDT
Sept 12(Reuters) - The United States has administered 380,241,903 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 456,755,755 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 379,472,220 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 11, out of 456,755,075 doses delivered.

The agency said 209,437,152 people had received at least one dose while 178,692,875 people are fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 1.78 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since August 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
