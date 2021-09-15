Moderna : U.S. administers 382.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 382,294,795 doses of COVID-19
vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed
461,117,525 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 381,453,265 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 14 out of 458,771,465 doses
delivered.
The agency said 210,361,099 people had received at least one
dose while 179,695,287 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00
a.m. ET on Wednesday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
Over 1.9 million people received an additional dose of
either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S.
authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with
compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker
protection from the two-dose regimens.
(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)