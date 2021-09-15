Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers 382.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

09/15/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The United States has administered 382,294,795 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 461,117,525 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 381,453,265 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 14 out of 458,771,465 doses delivered.

The agency said 210,361,099 people had received at least one dose while 179,695,287 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Over 1.9 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
04:42pMODERNA : COVID-19 Vaccine Update Presentation
PU
04:34pMODERNA : U.S. administers 382.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
04:25pMODERNA : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 461,117,525 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Se..
RE
04:25pMODERNA RELEASES MORE DATA ON COVID : Cnbc
MT
04:01pMODERNA : Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine
BU
09:29aABCELLERA BIOLOGICS : Moderna Enter mRNA-Encoded Antibody Therapeutic Collaborat..
MT
09:24aMODERNA : U.S. hopes COVID vaccine boosters will decrease not just deaths, but v..
RE
09/14UK Medicines Regulator Clears Moderna's COVID-19 Jab for Booster Program
MT
09/14STUDY : Moderna COVID-19 immunity lasts 6 months
AQ
09/14INSIDER SELL : Moderna
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 348 M - -
Net income 2021 12 529 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 173 B 173 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,85x
EV / Sales 2022 7,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 427,71 $
Average target price 306,23 $
Spread / Average Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.309.41%172 644
LONZA GROUP AG36.53%62 744
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.43.75%49 350
CELLTRION, INC.-24.09%30 739
SEAGEN INC.-14.09%27 374
PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.74.42%24 191