    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : U.S. administers 386.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

09/21/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
Sept 21 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 386,780,816 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 467,249,715 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 386,237,881 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 20.

The agency said 212,255,202 people had received at least one dose while 182,012,343 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 2.24 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
