Moderna : U.S. administers 386.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
386,780,816 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Tuesday morning and distributed 467,249,715 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 386,237,881 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 20.
The agency said 212,255,202 people had received at least one
dose while 182,012,343 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00
a.m. ET on Tuesday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
About 2.24 million people have received an additional dose
of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the
United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people
with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker
protection from the two-dose regimens.
(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)