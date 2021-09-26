Moderna : U.S. administers 390.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
390,114,328 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and
distributed 471,814,235 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention said.
The number of doses administered is up from 389,372,689
vaccine doses as reported on Saturday, the CDC said.
However, the number of doses delivered were marginally down
from the numbers reported on Saturday. CDC has previously said
that revisions made by vaccine providers can result in
cumulative delivery data dropping between certain days.
The agency said 213,456,787 people had received at least one
dose, while 183,670,870 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00
a.m. ET on Sunday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine
Over 2.66 million people in the United States received an
additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug.
13, when authorities authorized a third dose of the vaccines for
people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have
weaker protection despite the two-dose regimens.
(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; editing by Grant
McCool)