  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
News 
Summary

Moderna : U.S. administers 390.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

09/26/2021 | 03:44pm EDT
Sept 26 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 390,114,328 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 471,814,235 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The number of doses administered is up from 389,372,689 vaccine doses as reported on Saturday, the CDC said.

However, the number of doses delivered were marginally down from the numbers reported on Saturday. CDC has previously said that revisions made by vaccine providers can result in cumulative delivery data dropping between certain days.

The agency said 213,456,787 people had received at least one dose, while 183,670,870 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine

Over 2.66 million people in the United States received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when authorities authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection despite the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 333 M - -
Net income 2021 12 514 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 174 B 174 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,90x
EV / Sales 2022 7,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 430,14 $
Average target price 307,77 $
Spread / Average Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.311.74%173 624
LONZA GROUP AG30.56%59 611
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.46.01%50 128
CELLTRION, INC.-23.54%31 745
SEAGEN INC.-7.88%29 353
PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.79.90%25 236