Moderna : U.S. administers 404.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
404,371,247 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Wednesday morning and distributed 489,254,145 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 403,576,826 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 12 out of 488,178,975 doses
delivered.
The agency said 217,627,490 people had received at least one
dose while 187,937,559 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00
a.m. ET on Wednesday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
About 8.90 million people received a booster dose of either
Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United
States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with
compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker
protection from the two-dose regimens.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)