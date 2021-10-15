Moderna : U.S. administers 406.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
406,570,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Friday morning and distributed 493,139,295 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 405,444,558 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 14 out of 490,951,045 doses
delivered.
The agency said 218,318,056 people had received at least one
dose while 188,655,196 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00
a.m. ET on Friday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
Over 9.7 million people received a booster dose of either
Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S.
authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with
compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker
protection from the two-dose regimens.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shailesh Kuber)