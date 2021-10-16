Moderna : U.S. administers 407.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
407,446,961 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday morning
and distributed 494,918,755 doses, the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention said.
Thee figures are up from the 406,570,875 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 15 out of 493,139,295 doses
delivered.
The agency said 218,562,924 people had received at least one
dose while 188,902,483 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m.
ET Saturday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , and Johnson &
Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
Over 10.1 million people have received a booster dose of
either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine since Aug. 13, when the
U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for those with
compromised immune systems. The authorization for booster shots
has since been broadened to a wider population.
