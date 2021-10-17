Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers 408.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

10/17/2021 | 03:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 408,265,959 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figures are up from the 407,446,961 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 16.

The agency said 218,805,579 people had received at least one dose while 189,141,481 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. ET Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , and Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Over 10.5 million people have received a booster dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for those with compromised immune systems. The authorization for booster shots has since been broadened to a wider population. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru, Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
03:38pMODERNA : U.S. administers 408.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
10/16MODERNA : U.S. administers 407.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC
RE
10/16MODERNA : U.S. CDC Says Administered 407,446,961 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of Oct 16
RE
10/15Stocks rise on strong earnings reports
RE
10/15MODERNA : Wall St ends up with Goldman; Dow posts biggest weekly rise since June
RE
10/15JOHNSON & JOHNSON : COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Receives FDA Advisory Panel Recommendati..
MT
10/15MODERNA : NIH's Collins Says FDA Wants to Study Moderna Covid Shot in Kids Longer
MT
10/15MODERNA : U.S. administers 406.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
10/15FDA panel recommends J&J COVID-19 booster for all recipients who got first shot
AQ
10/15MODERNA : Wall St climbs after week of strong bank results; market set for weekly gains
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 335 M - -
Net income 2021 12 514 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,80x
EV / Sales 2022 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 324,21 $
Average target price 299,31 $
Spread / Average Target -7,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.210.34%130 866
LONZA GROUP AG26.90%58 060
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.89%47 683
SEAGEN INC.-1.38%31 426
CELLTRION, INC.-38.72%25 414
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.60.47%24 787