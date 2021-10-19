Log in
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : U.S. administers 409.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

10/19/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
Oct 19 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 409,438,987 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 495,844,635 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 408,797,942 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 18 out of 494,655,075 doses delivered.

The agency said 219,161,368 people had received at least one dose, while 189,487,793 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 10.9 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
