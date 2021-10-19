Moderna : U.S. administers 409.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
409,438,987 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Tuesday morning and distributed
495,844,635 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 408,797,942 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 18 out of 494,655,075 doses
delivered.
The agency said 219,161,368 people had received at least one
dose, while 189,487,793 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00
a.m. ET on Tuesday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
About 10.9 million people received a booster dose of either
Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S.
authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with
compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker
protection from the two-dose regimens.
