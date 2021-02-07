Moderna : U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
41,210,937 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and
distributed 59,307,800 doses, the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention said on Sunday.
The tally of vaccine doses is for both Moderna and
Pfizer/BioNTech as of 6 a.m. ET (1100 GMT) on
Sunday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on Saturday, the county had
administered 39,037,964 doses of the vaccines and distributed
59,304,600 doses.
The agency said 31,579,100 people had received one or more
doses while 9,147,185 people have got the second dose as of
Sunday.
A total of 4,839,144 vaccine doses have been administered in
long-term care facilities, the agency said.
(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)