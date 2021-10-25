Log in
Moderna : U.S. administers 414.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

10/25/2021
Oct 25 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 414,302,192 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 503,418,475 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figures are up from the 413,645,478 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 24.

The agency said 220,519,217 people had received at least one dose while 190,699,790 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 13.3 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


