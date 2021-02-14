Moderna : U.S. administers 52.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
52,884,356 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and
delivered 70,057,800 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said.
The doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech
vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET (1100 GMT) on
Sunday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on Saturday, the agency had
administered 50,641,884 doses of the vaccines.
The agency said 38,292,270 people had received one or more
doses while 14,077,440 people have received the second dose as
of Sunday.
A total of 5,822,871 vaccine doses have been administered in
long-term care facilities, the agency said.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)