Moderna : U.S. administers 61.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
61,289,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday morning and
delivered 79,128,495 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said.
The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and
Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Saturday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on Feb. 19, the agency had
administered 59,585,043 doses of the vaccines, and distributed
78,152,495 doses.
The agency said 42,809,595 people had received one or more
doses while 17,895,667 people have got the second dose as of
Saturday.
A total of 6,399,010 vaccine doses have been administered in
long-term care facilities, the agency said.
