Moderna : U.S. administers 63.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
63,090,634 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and
delivered 75,204,965 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said.
The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and
Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on
Sunday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on Feb. 20, the agency had
administered 61,289,500 doses of the vaccines and distributed
79,128,495 doses.
The agency said 43,628,092 people had received one or more
doses while 18,865,319 people have received a second dose as of
Sunday.
A total of 6,519,848 vaccine doses have been administered in
long-term care facilities, the agency said.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)