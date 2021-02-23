Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers 65 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

02/23/2021 | 01:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 65,032,083 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 82,114,370 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Feb. 22, the agency had administered 64,177,474 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 75,205,940 doses.

The agency said 44,544,969 people had received 1 or more doses while 19,882,544 people have got the second dose as of Tuesday.

A total of 6,627,820 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
01:51pPFIZER : Drug execs face Capitol Hill questions on vaccine supply
AQ
01:39pMODERNA : U.S. administers 65 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
01:28pCorrection to Covid-19 Vaccine Rival Drugmakers Article
DJ
12:24pASTRAZENECA : to miss second-quarter EU vaccine supply target by half - EU offic..
RE
12:04pPFIZER : Moderna say they're ramping up COVID-19 vaccine production
AQ
12:02pTech Selloff Eases After Fed Signals Steady Course
DJ
11:56aMODERNA : J&J ready to ship nearly 4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.
RE
11:45aAstraZeneca expects U.S. COVID-19 vaccine authorization in April
RE
11:45aTech Stocks Pare Losses as Fed Looks Dovish to Investors
DJ
10:54aBIONTECH : South Africa Groups Pfizer/BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna COVID..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 502 M - -
Net income 2020 -582 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -128x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 63 064 M 63 064 M -
EV / Sales 2020 121x
EV / Sales 2021 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 155,50 $
Last Close Price 159,37 $
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.52.55%63 064
LONZA GROUP AG3.94%49 016
CELLTRION, INC.-13.79%37 988
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.12%36 370
SEAGEN INC.-10.03%28 548
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD3.34%21 917
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ