Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers 68.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

02/25/2021 | 02:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 68,274,117 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 91,673,010 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Feb. 24, the agency had administered 66,464,947 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 88,669,035 doses.

The agency said 46,074,392 people had received one or more doses while 21,555,117 people have got the second dose as of Thursday.

A total of 6,817,460 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
02:42pMODERNA : The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada on Thursday, Feb. 25, 20..
AQ
02:30pMODERNA : U.S. administers 68.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
02:25pWall Street tumbles on tech selloff as bond yields climb
RE
12:59pEU drug regulator outlines plan to fast track variant-modified COVID vaccines
RE
12:40pASTRAZENECA : Under fire in EU, AstraZeneca CEO says 'hopefully' will meet vacci..
RE
12:37pMODERNA : EU leaders seek to inject energy into slow vaccine rollout
AQ
11:57aASTRAZENECA : Under fire in EU, AstraZeneca CEO says "hopefully" will meet vacci..
RE
11:12aModerna expects $18.4 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2021
RE
11:05aModerna expects $18.4 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2021
RE
10:33aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Moderna, Best Buy, Nvidia
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 502 M - -
Net income 2020 -582 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -116x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 57 295 M 57 295 M -
EV / Sales 2020 109x
EV / Sales 2021 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 155,50 $
Last Close Price 144,79 $
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.38.59%57 295
LONZA GROUP AG4.15%48 455
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.8.61%37 221
CELLTRION, INC.-21.45%34 686
SEAGEN INC.-11.49%28 084
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD-5.39%20 223
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ