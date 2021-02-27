Moderna : U.S. administers 72.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 72,806,180 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the country as of Saturday morning and it had distributed 96,402,290 doses.

The tally is for both the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, the agency said. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines involve two doses.

The CDC on Friday had reported a tally 70,454,064 vaccines doses administered and 94,300,910 doses distributed.

The agency said that as of Saturday, 48,435,536 people had received at least one vaccine dose while 23,698,627 had received the two doses.

A total of 7,043,540 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)