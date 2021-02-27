Log in
MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : U.S. administers 72.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

02/27/2021
Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 72,806,180 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the country as of Saturday morning and it had distributed 96,402,290 doses.

The tally is for both the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, the agency said. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines involve two doses.

The CDC on Friday had reported a tally 70,454,064 vaccines doses administered and 94,300,910 doses distributed.

The agency said that as of Saturday, 48,435,536 people had received at least one vaccine dose while 23,698,627 had received the two doses.

A total of 7,043,540 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 502 M - -
Net income 2020 -582 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -124x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 61 260 M 61 260 M -
EV / Sales 2020 117x
EV / Sales 2021 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 162,14 $
Last Close Price 154,81 $
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.48.19%61 260
LONZA GROUP AG0.88%46 924
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.60%36 877
CELLTRION, INC.-17.13%35 993
SEAGEN INC.-13.72%27 376
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD-13.01%18 684
