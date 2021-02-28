Log in
MODERNA, INC.

Moderna : U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

02/28/2021 | 01:55pm EST
Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 75,236,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the country as of Sunday morning and it had distributed 96,402,490 doses.

The tally is for both the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET Sunday, the agency said. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines involve two doses.

The CDC on Saturday had reported a tally of 72,806,180 vaccines doses administered and 96,402,290 doses distributed.

The agency said that as of Sunday, 49,772,180 people had received at least one vaccine dose while 24,779,920 had received the two doses.

A total of 7,112,537 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
