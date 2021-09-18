Moderna : U.S. administers about 384.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
384,911,290 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday morning
and distributed 466,569,635 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from 383,994,877 vaccine doses the CDC
said had gone into arms by Sept. 17 out of 464,315,725 doses
delivered.
The agency said 211,489,242 people had received at least one
dose, while 181,035,022 people were fully vaccinated as of 6
a.m. ET Saturday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N one-shot vaccine.
Over 2.11 million people have received an additional dose of
either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S.
authorized a third dose for those with compromised immune
systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the
two-dose regimens.
