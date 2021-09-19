Moderna : U.S. administers about 385.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
385,586,012 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and
distributed 466,561,785 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from 384,911,290 vaccine doses the CDC
said had gone into arms by Sept. 18 out of 466,569,635 doses
delivered.
The agency said 211,776,515 people had received at least one
dose, while 181,382,976 people were fully vaccinated https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta
as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) Sunday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
Over 2.16 million people have received an additional dose of
either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S.
authorized a third dose for those with compromised immune
systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the
two-dose regimens.
(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)