    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : U.S. administers nearly 349 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

08/05/2021
Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 348,966,419 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 403,047,945 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 348,102,478 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 4, out of 402,010,455 doses delivered.

The agency said 193,199,353 people had received at least one dose, while 165,637,566 people were fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 117 M - -
Net income 2021 10 725 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 948 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 168 B 168 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,18x
EV / Sales 2022 9,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 419,05 $
Average target price 187,80 $
Spread / Average Target -55,2%
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.301.12%168 260
LONZA GROUP AG26.76%59 023
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.39.45%47 876
CELLTRION, INC.-25.07%32 166
SEAGEN INC.-6.81%29 694
PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.94.07%26 319