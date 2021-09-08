Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers nearly 377 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

09/08/2021 | 03:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 376,955,132 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 450,584,465 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 375,995,378 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 7.

The agency said 208,024,209 people had received at least one dose, while 177,104,652 people are fully vaccinated, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

More than 1.5 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
03:19pMODERNA : U.S. administers nearly 377 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
03:10pMODERNA : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 450,584,465 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Se..
RE
09:02aMODERNA : Taps National Resilience to Manufacture Drug Substance for COVID-19 Va..
MT
08:21aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street bogged down by Delta spread
08:06aMODERNA : Resilience to Manufacture mRNA for Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine
BU
06:23aUS Hits 75% of Adults With at Least One COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
MT
06:21aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Adobe, Broadcom, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Netflix, Voda..
09/07INSIDER SELL : Moderna
MT
09/07US Stocks Start Holiday-Shortened Week Mostly Lower on Delta Variant Concerns..
MT
09/07MODERNA : 75% of U.S. adults have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine - ..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 342 M - -
Net income 2021 12 547 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 176 B 176 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,02x
EV / Sales 2022 7,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 436,39 $
Average target price 289,36 $
Spread / Average Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.317.72%176 147
LONZA GROUP AG36.01%62 541
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.47.60%50 672
CELLTRION, INC.-23.82%32 817
SEAGEN INC.-14.65%27 196
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.79.77%22 637