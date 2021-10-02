Moderna : U.S. administers nearly 394.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The United States had administered
394,690,283 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Saturday and distributed 478,362,045 doses, the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 393,756,866 vaccine doses that
the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday out of 477,069,555
doses delivered.
The agency said 214,870,696 people had received at least one
dose while 185,143,698 people had been fully vaccinated as of
6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
About 4.74 million people have received an additional dose
of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the
U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with
compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker
protection from the two-dose regimens.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)