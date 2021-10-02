Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers nearly 394.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

10/02/2021 | 03:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 394,690,283 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday and distributed 478,362,045 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 393,756,866 vaccine doses that the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday out of 477,069,555 doses delivered.

The agency said 214,870,696 people had received at least one dose while 185,143,698 people had been fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 4.74 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
03:33pMODERNA : U.S. administers nearly 394.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
03:20pMODERNA : U.S. CDC Says As Of Oct 2, 4,742,750 People Received Booster Dose For Covid-19 V..
RE
10/01MODERNA : Heart inflammation rates higher after Moderna COVID-19 vaccine - Canada data
RE
10/01MODERNA : Heart inflammation rates higher after Moderna COVID-19 shot than Pfizer vaccine-..
RE
10/01S&P 500 Posts 2.2% Weekly Drop as Final Days of September Slump Outweigh Friday Jump; H..
MT
10/01Wall Street kicks off October with broad rally, boosted by economic cheer
RE
10/01CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Rebound Friday Amid Resilient Economic Data, Excitement Over Merc..
MT
10/01Merck COVID-19 pill success slams Moderna shares, shakes up healthcare sector
RE
10/01MODERNA : U.S. administers nearly 394 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
10/01MODERNA : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 477,069,555 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Oct 1
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 333 M - -
Net income 2021 12 514 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 138 B 138 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,13x
EV / Sales 2022 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 341,09 $
Average target price 307,77 $
Spread / Average Target -9,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.226.50%137 680
LONZA GROUP AG22.22%55 483
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.34.82%46 284
SEAGEN INC.-1.10%31 513
CELLTRION, INC.-30.92%28 634
PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.78.91%25 274